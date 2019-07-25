UNION COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina said multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a murder suspect along NC Highway 200 near the NC/ SC state line.
The suspect is Byron Blair Watkins, 25. He is wanted by the Monroe Police Department on multiple charges, including murder.
According to Monroe police, Watkins and another man are accused of breaking into a woman's home on July 12 to rob her and ended up killing her.
Police said the victim, Lucero Sosa Capote, was shot to death in front of her five children.
Watkins is charged with 1st Degree Murder, 1st Degree Burglary, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Discharge a Firearm in an occupied dwelling, and Assault on a Child under 12.
Deputies said Watkins is considered armed and extremely dangerous. If seen, call 911 immediately.
The second man accused in the killing, Antwan David Sturdivant, is already in custody.
Sturdivant is charged with 1st Degree Murder, 1st Degree Burglary, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Assault on a Female.
MORE NEWS - Yankee Candle founder Michael Kittredge II died at 67
(2) comments
Nothing says I give up on live quite like a face tattoo.
two to the chest and one to the head
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.