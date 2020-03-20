ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- On March 10th, a gunshot victim was located along Jalan Drive, police say.
After investigation, officers found that the shooting initially took place along Green Street in Belton.
The victim did not respond to inquiries from officers, however, until a few days later on March 16th. Officers eventually located a witness who had been on scene during the assault.
The witness testimony led officers to 29-year-old Denardo Tyshon Graham.
He is now in custody facing charges of assault and possession of a deadly firearm.
