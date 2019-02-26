SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) --Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office responded to a home invasion Friday night along Clarke Circle, they told media.
On February 22nd, deputies arrived at the residence and spoke with the victim.
The victim stated that he had heard a knock at the door. The victim said that when he answered the door, there were three people standing there.
The victim identified two of the individuals as John Peter Cardinal and Jerry Reid Poole, the third male's identification was unknown.
The victim and the witness stated that when the victim answered the door, John started attacking him.
John Peter Cardinal then started demanding the items in the victim's pockets.
The victim said the men took his brown leather wallet, his ID, a pearl necklace, a condom, and a pocket knife, before fleeing the residence.
The deputies processed the scene, and dispatched a K9 unit, who responded to track the suspects who fled on foot.
Through investigation and witness statements, deputies found probable cause to believe the two men were responsible for the robbery and assault of the victim.
Warrants for robbery and assault and battery were issued for the two identified men.
Jerry Poole and John Cardinal were both arrested.
