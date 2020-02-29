GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says an active search for a murder suspect in the Paris Mountain area on Saturday ended without an arrest, and now the family of the man slain this week speaks out.
Deputies said they did locate locate a vehicle associated with wanted murder suspect, Ryan Kedar, but did not catch the man himself.
Kedar is wanted in connection to the shooting death of 58-year-old Mark Jermon at Herdklotz Park on February 26.
Kedar's SUV was located along the side of S. Buckhorn Road near Paris Mountain State Park after deputies say they received a call of a suspicious vehicle around 10:30 p.m. Friday night.
While evidence led them to the park, Lt. Ryan Flood says that doesn't rule out other possible locations. Deputies were searching a wide area surrounding the park, including along S. Buckhorn Road, for any sign of Kedar.
Deputies said people living near Paris Mountain State Park should call 911 if they see Kedar or have information regarding his whereabouts.
FAMILY OF MARK JERMON SPEAKS OUT
FOX Carolina received a statement from the family of Mark Jermon early Saturday evening. The full statement follows:
Mark Jermon was dedicated to helping everyone he came in contact with. He was a family man and showed great care towards those around him including Ryan. As with any family there are difficulties, however it was these difficulties Mark was trying to help Ryan overcome when he passed. The family asks for everyone’s love, support and privacy in these difficult times.
Jermon's funeral will be Sunday, March 1.
