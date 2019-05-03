GENERIC - Fire 1

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - One person has died after a house fire in Asheville Friday evening.

The official Twitter feed for Asheville FD says Battalion 2 companies responded to the home on Alex Way around 8 p.m., and later confirmed one civilian had died during the fire.

AFD says the fire was under control and initial searches turned up negative. A mayday was declared during the fire, but AFD reports all firefighters are safe.

Officials tell FOX Carolina a firefighter was working in the attic and called the mayday. We're told a rescue happened within seconds and the firefighter is okay with no injuries.

We're working on getting more information on this scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates as we get them.

