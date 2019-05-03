ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - One person has died after a house fire in Asheville Friday evening.
The official Twitter feed for Asheville FD says Battalion 2 companies responded to the home on Alex Way around 8 p.m., and later confirmed one civilian had died during the fire.
There is one confirmed civilian fatality. There was a mayday declared during this event, all firefighters are safe.— ASHEVILLE FIRE DEPT (@AshevilleFD) May 4, 2019
AFD says the fire was under control and initial searches turned up negative. A mayday was declared during the fire, but AFD reports all firefighters are safe.
Officials tell FOX Carolina a firefighter was working in the attic and called the mayday. We're told a rescue happened within seconds and the firefighter is okay with no injuries.
We're working on getting more information on this scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates as we get them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.