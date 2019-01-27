ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Fire Department said one person is dead following a residential fire Sunday morning.
Firefighters said they arrived at an apartment building off Pritchard Road at 6:30 a.m. in response to a fire.
They say the fire was in an advanced stage. Crews took an offensive approach and were able to put out the fire.
Unfortunately, a search of the apartment found one victim had succumbed to their injuries. Another person was transported to the hospital, but there were no reports of injury.
The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.
The fire remains under investigation. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
