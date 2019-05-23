Missing boy Alex

A recent photo of Alex.

 (Photo: Asheville FD/ May 23, 2019)

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - First responders in Asheville say a boy who went missing Thursday afternoon was found safe later in the evening.

Asheville FD tweeted out a photo of an 11-year-old boy named Alex who was last seen around 3 p.m. near Sulphur Springs Road. AFD says Alex was last seen wearing a brown shirt with a tan stripe, blue jeans, and a backpack on him.

AFD also said he had last been seen near Haywood Road and Patton Avenue around 3:45 p.m.

Just before 6 p.m., Asheville FD tweeted Alex was found safe.

