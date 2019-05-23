ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - First responders in Asheville say a boy who went missing Thursday afternoon was found safe later in the evening.
Asheville FD tweeted out a photo of an 11-year-old boy named Alex who was last seen around 3 p.m. near Sulphur Springs Road. AFD says Alex was last seen wearing a brown shirt with a tan stripe, blue jeans, and a backpack on him.
AFD is assisting APD in search for a missing juvenile last seen 98 Sulpher Springs Rd. approximately 2hrs ago. Male subject named Alex is 11 years old wearing brown shirt with tan strip, blue jeans and a backpack. Please call 911 with any information. pic.twitter.com/gWXFsgvl3h— ASHEVILLE FIRE DEPT (@AshevilleFD) May 23, 2019
AFD also said he had last been seen near Haywood Road and Patton Avenue around 3:45 p.m.
Just before 6 p.m., Asheville FD tweeted Alex was found safe.
Alex has been located and is safe.— ASHEVILLE FIRE DEPT (@AshevilleFD) May 23, 2019
