ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Asheville Police Department says a man has been arrested after two disturbances at local Wal-Marts.
On June 30, 2020 and July 16, 2020, employees at both Walmart locations in south Asheville reported incidents to the APD involving a customer communicating threats to staff and in one case, assaulting a staff member.
The suspect was identified as James Lawrence Owensby, 43.
Asheville Police Department detectives located and arrested Owensby on charges of simple assault, two counts of communicating a threat and ethnic intimidation.
If anyone has information on either of these incidents, they are encouraged to call 828-252-1110.
