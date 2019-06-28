ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – An Asheville mother accused of throwing her baby down a 75-foot-ravine is out of jail on bond.
Krista Madden became the center of an investigation in May when she reported she and her infant daughter had been kidnapped and driven into Henderson County.
Police and deputies spent hours looking for baby Shaylie after Madden said two men drove off with her.
However, investigators said the truth surfaced after a Henderson County couple found the baby girl alive after hearing her crying.
Deputies said Madden threw the baby in her car seat down the ravine and made up the story about the kidnapping.
Madden was charged with attempted murder.
Her attorney said she is struggling with post-partum depression.
She bonded out of jail on Wednesday.
