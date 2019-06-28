KRISTA NOELLE MADDEN - This photo made available by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, N.C., shows Krista Noelle Madden who was arrested on Friday, May 10, 2019. Her claim that her 7-week-old baby was kidnapped quickly unraveled after the infant was found at the bottom of a 75-foot ravine in the North Carolina mountains, law enforcement officials said Friday. (Henderson County Sheriff's Office via AP)