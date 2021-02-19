ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police say that after three months on the run, a man with multiple open warrants was finally taken into custody Friday.
APD first said they were looking for 21-year-old Antwan Edward Johnson Jr. of Asheville on November 20, 2020. APD noted at the time he was armed, and was wanted on 14 outstanding warrants. Originally, police had tacked ten warrants for him, including resisting a public officer, multiple drug charges, reckless driving to endanger, and carrying a concealed gun.
Johnson was arrested on Feb. 19, 2021, concluding his time on the lam. However, he wasn't the only one taken into custody; APD says 24-year-old Isaac White and 23-year-old Perry Damion Edgerton, both of Asheville, were with Johnson at the time of his arrest, and an investigation on both of them lead to charges levied against them too.
APD says White had crack cocaine on him, and was charged with possession with intent to sell/distribute. Edgerton was also charged with possession with intent to sell a Schedule II substance, but police say he also had a stolen gun on him and was charged accordingly. APD shared a photo of the haul they took in from these arrests as well.
All three men have been taken to the Buncombe Co. Detention Center as of writing.
