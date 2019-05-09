ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police need your help finding a an infant they say was kidnapped Thursday afternoon.

APD says the 7-week-old child and her mother were reportedly kidnapped some time on Thursday on Dearborn Street in the Biltmore Park area.

The mother reported they were kidnapped by two people wearing ski masks and driven away in a silver 2014 Mazda CX-5. The SUV has NC license plate EMX-5984 and was located on Grant Mountain Road in Henderson County.

The mother was able to get away from the kidnappers and is with Henderson County deputies.

Asheville police later released a photo of the baby girl, named Shaylie. APD says she was last seen wearing a pink onesie with horizontal white stripes.

Henderson County deputies confirmed they are assisting in the investigation, with units in the Grant Mountain Road area and heading in many other directions.

If you have information on where the child or vehicle are, call 911 immediately.