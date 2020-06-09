ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville say a teen who disappeared in early June has been located safely.
Last Thursday Asheville police asked for help locating 16-year-old Akira Brianna Miller.
Police said her debit card was last used in Burlington, North Carolina and that she was possibly traveling in a 2002 Dodge Stratus.
Police did not release further details about where she was located, only saying that she was found and is safe.
