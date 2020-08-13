Cameron Jonti Cooper

Cameron Jonti Cooper

 (Photo: Asheville PD/ August 13, 2020)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police need your help finding a man they say assaulted a woman on three separate occasions within 24 hours.

APD says 24-year-old Cameron Jonti Cooper committed the assaults three times between Wednesday and Thursday. He has open warrants for assault on a female, larceny from a person, and injury to personal property.

Cooper is described as a Black man standing at 5 feet 10 inches tall. He weighs about 165 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes. He has several tattoos, including a drama mask on his upper left arm, and "Zaiden child of god" and "704" on his left forearm.

If you know where Cooper is, call APD at 828-252-1110.

Christ the Redeemer in Rio gets deep cleaned as tourist attractions open back up this weekend

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.