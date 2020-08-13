ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police need your help finding a man they say assaulted a woman on three separate occasions within 24 hours.
APD says 24-year-old Cameron Jonti Cooper committed the assaults three times between Wednesday and Thursday. He has open warrants for assault on a female, larceny from a person, and injury to personal property.
Cooper is described as a Black man standing at 5 feet 10 inches tall. He weighs about 165 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes. He has several tattoos, including a drama mask on his upper left arm, and "Zaiden child of god" and "704" on his left forearm.
If you know where Cooper is, call APD at 828-252-1110.
