ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police need your help finding a suspect they say is responsible for three different breaking and entering incidents this week.
According to APD, the suspect broke into a vehicle on the 5000 block of Davis Grey Drive and a building on the 1900 block of Hendersonville Road on April 19. The suspect is also accused of a third breaking and entering incident the next day at the same address on Davis Grey Drive, albeit into a building.
APD released photos of the suspect, described as a man likely in his late twenties or early thirties. He's also believed to be operating a 2008-2012 grey Honda Accord.
Anyone who knows who he could be should call APD at 828-252-1110, or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050 to leave an anonymous tip.
