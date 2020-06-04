ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police need your help searching for a teen who went missing recently.
16-year-old Akira Brianna Miller stands at 5 feet, 5 inches tall and she weighs about 135 pounds. While her hair is naturally brunette, she has dyed it red.
Her debit card was last used in Burlington, North Carolina. She's possibly traveling in a 2002 Dodge Stratus with NC license plate HHR1640.
Anyone who knows where Akira is should call APD at (828) 252-1110.
