ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police need your help finding a woman who was last seen on April 23 and is without her medicine.
37-year-old Larisa Cordova was last seen near West Chapel Road wearing white pants, a white jacket with fur lining, and black shoes.
Larisa stands at 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and several tattoos on her upper arm and lower leg. APD also notes she has a medical condition that requires medication she currently does not have.
Anyone who knows where Larisa is should call APD at (828) 252-1110 or the Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050 to remain anonymous.
