ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police need your help finding two men they say are responsible for burglarizing several businesses in the middle of February.
APD says Scottie Lee Parham and Travis Shaqwann Fair have open warrants related to breaking and entering into Neo Burrito, Chicken Salad Chick, Mr. Kabob, and the Dollar General on Fairview Road.
Parham, 26, stands around 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his chest and right forearm. A profile view of Parham provided by APD also shows an outline tattoo of the "Jumpman" logo on his neck.
Parham's five open warrants include safecracking, burglary, and three counts of breaking and entering.
Meanwhile, Fair is 28 years old and stands at about 5 feet 7 inches tall. He weighs about 220 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes, and several tattoos on his shoulder, hands, forearm, and chest.
Fair's five open warrants are for conspiring of breaking and entering a building (felony larceny), three counts of breaking and entering, and aid and abetting safecracking.
Parham could potentially be spotted by his truck; he drives a black 1996 Ford F-150 with a text graphic that says "unsolved mystery" printed on the front windshield.
Anyone who sees either Parham or Fair should use caution, as APD says they are believed to be armed. If you see them or know where they are, call police at (828) 252-1110 or the Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050 if tipsters want to remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.