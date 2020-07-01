ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Asheville Police say a suspect accused of stabbing and killing a man has turned himself in to the Buncombe County magistrate's office.
Police responded to the Klondyke apartment complex in the Montford Community around 12:30 a.m. on July 1 in response to a stabbing.
Officers, the Asheville Fire Department and EMS arrived to find a 43-year-old man who was severely injured. Trevor Warren Ridge unfortunately passed away at Mission Hospital as a result of his injuries.
Through their investigation, police were able to identify Devone Maceo James Jr. as a suspect. He has been charged with one count of second degree murder.
Later on Wednesday, APD announced James had turned himself in, and had bond set at $150,000.
