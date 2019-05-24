ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police say a woman fought off a man who they say threatened to sexually assault her, and they need your help finding the suspect.
APD says the woman was approached by the suspect around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday, May 23 on Flint Street. Police say the man was armed with a knife and attacked the woman while making the threats. However, the woman reportedly fought him off and was able to disarm him before he got away.
Police say the suspect appeared to be 18 to 23 years old, stands between 5' 8" and 5' 10" tall, and weighs around 185 to 200 pounds. He reportedly had corn rows and a deep voice, and was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans at the time. He may also have a laceration or puncture wound in the right lower abdomen. He's believed to by driving a newer silver or gray sedan with a South Carolina tag on it.
Anyone who has information on the suspect should call APD at (828) 252-1110 or the Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050 to leave an anonymous tip. Additionally, anyone who has questions, concerns, or may have been impacted by this incident should call Our Voice at (828) 252-0562.
