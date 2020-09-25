ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman who was already facing charges tied to the murder of a man in April 2020 now has new charges levied against her by a Buncombe County grand jury.
In a news release Friday, Asheville PD announced that 28-year-old Shenice Sheronda McDay was indicted on three additional counts of accessory after the fact to 1st degree murder, adding on to the one count she was already charged with in connection to the murder of 29-year-old Adrian Smith on April 3 and the shooting of another victim at a residence in west Asheville.
McDay's bond was set to a $45,000 unsecured bond, and she was released from custody on those indictments by the magistrate's office.
McDay was arrested in Connecticut by the U.S. Marshals in June, along with Sherwayne Akeem Bascom. In April, Tyran Dewayne Burton was arrested as well with Dajour McDay. Bascom, Burton, and McDay all 1st-degree murder and 1st-degree attempted murder charges.
