ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police say a woman who went missing earlier this week and was without medication has been located.
37-year-old Larisa Cordova was last seen near West Chapel Road on April 23.
APD said she has a medical condition that requires medication she did not have.
