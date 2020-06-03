ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville's second night of curfew will begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Mayor Esther Manheimer issued a state of emergency and enacted the curfew on Tuesday afternoon. She said violators can be charged with a class two misdemeanor.
Police said 22 people were arrested Tuesday night after the curfew went into effect.
Below are the names and charges of the suspects, per police:
- Aaron Anthony King, 18 of Leicester, NC - Other - Free Text
- Aasma June Dibble, 35 of Asheville, NC - Other - Free Text
- Abigail Brooke Doyle, 24 of Asheville, NC - Other - Free Text
- Amanda Lee Witherspoon, 25 of Asheville, NC - Fail To Disperse On Command, Other - Free Text
- Amber Jade Jones, 18 of Asheville, NC - Fail To Disperse On Command, Other - Free Text
- Anders Rhys Christiano, 31 of Tryon, NC - Fail To Disperse On Command, Other - Free Text
- Austin Maurice Baluska, 23 of Richland, WA - Fail To Disperse On Command, Other - Free Text
- Christalyn Nicole Rathbone, 22 of Asheville, NC - Fail To Disperse On Command, Other - Free Text
- Corey Shea Ensley, 31 of Asheville, NC - Fail To Disperse On Command, Other - Free Text, Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
- Cory Davis Tompkins, 30 of Arden, NC - Fail To Disperse On Command, Other - Free Text
- Daniel Scott Black, 23 of Asheville, NC - Fail To Disperse On Command, Other - Free Text
- David Clay Thomason, 43 of Asheville, NC - Fail To Disperse On Command, Other - Free Text
- Dylan Joseph Baker, 24 of Alexander, NC - Fail To Disperse On Command, Other - Free Text
- Elijah James Hamilton, 24 of Asheville, NC - Fail To Disperse On Command, Other - Free Text
- Erika Noel Ramirez, 28 of Arden, NC - Fail To Disperse On Command, Other - Free Text
- Flint Lukas Roam, 35 of Asheville, NC - Fail To Disperse On Command, Other - Free Text
- Haley Nicole Ray, 20 of Asheville, NC - Fail To Disperse On Command, Other - Free Text
- Kendall Lindsay Eakin Strasser, 29 of Asheville, NC - Fail To Disperse On Command, Other - Free Text
- Mary Margaret Maxwell, 43 of Asheville, NC - Fail To Disperse On Command, Other - Free Text
- Patrick Don Ramirez, 31 of Asheville, NC - Other - Free Text
- Rhythm Rain Nelson, 24 of Asheville, NC - Fail To Disperse On Command, Other - Free Text
- Tennyson L Welbourne, 34 of Whittier, NC - Fail To Disperse On Command
Legal blogs state that the "free text" offense can be used in North Carolina when an offense code cannot be found in the law enforcement computer system and allows officers to input their own charging language.
