ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Social Security Administration and Asheville Police want the public to be aware of a scam circulating, in which the caller will request personal information such as bank information or a social security number.
Police say one of the recent scams involves a call with a number that shows up as being from the Social Security office.
The caller may use a variety of false scenarios or threats in an attempt to gain personal information such as bank account and Social Security numbers or to request payment to clear up an issue through the purchase of prepaid debit or gift cards.
The Social Security Administration and other government agencies do not contact the general public requesting personal information by phone.
If you get one of these calls, do the following:
- Do not provide sensitive information over the phone.
- Never wire money or add money to a prepaid debit card to pay any official government service.
- Should you receive such a call, hang up and report the call to the Social Security Fraud Hotline at 800-269-0271.
Police say disabled and elderly are especially vulnerable to exploitation scams. Check on loved ones and be vigilant in all financial transactions.
MORE NEWS
FBI found bucket of human heads, body parts sewn together 'like Frankenstein' at donation facility: report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.