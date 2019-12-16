ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man who has been missing for a little over a month.
According to police, Aaron Lee Dulin was reported missing on November 9, 2019. However, they said he was last seen in the Asheville area on October 28.
The 33-year-old is believed to be traveling in a Chrysler 300 with North Carolina license plate #TPF5178.
Dulin is described as standing 6'2'' and weighing around 330 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who has information on Mr. Dulin's whereabouts is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 525-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
