ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public's help bringing a missing teen back home.
According to police, Akira Brianna Miller was last seen on August 3 in downtown Asheville.
The 16-year-old is described as standing 5'5'' tall and weighing 135 pounds. She recently dyed her hair red, though her natural hair color is brunette.
Anyone with information on Akira's whereabouts is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
