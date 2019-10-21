Missing Asheville woman Kristen Kraft

The Asheville Police Department is asking for help finding Kristen Kraft, who was believed to be in the downtown area on September 18, and hasn't been seen or heard from since. 

 Source: Asheville Police Department

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in a search for a woman who hasn't been seen or heard from since September 18. 

Police say 39-year-old Kristen Ann Kraft was believed to be in the downtown Asheville area the last time she was seen. 

Kraft stands around 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has blue eyes and salt and pepper hair. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050. 

MORE NEWS: 

SLED: Shoplifting suspect assaulted Greenville Co. deputy, deputy's gun discharged in scuffle

Coroner: Teen electrocuted after metal pole touches power line

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.