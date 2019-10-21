ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in a search for a woman who hasn't been seen or heard from since September 18.
Police say 39-year-old Kristen Ann Kraft was believed to be in the downtown Asheville area the last time she was seen.
Kraft stands around 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has blue eyes and salt and pepper hair.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
