Asheville (FOX Carolina) – Asheville police have asked for help identifying suspects seen in surveillance footage during an armed robbery at the Mini Mart on Rumbough Place.
The robbery occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 22.
Two suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts entered the store with a gun and demanded money from the register and the clerk's purse, police said.
The two suspects fled on foot toward Malvern Hills Park with more than $2,000 in cash.
No one was hurt.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
