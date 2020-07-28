ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Asheville police have asked for help identifying a man accused of attempting to steal a car with a baby inside at the Westgate Shopping Center on Monday.
Police said it happened around 2:30 p.m. at the shopping center on Westgate Parkway.
“When officers arrived, they found that the victim parked her vehicle outside of the UPS store and left it running for a few seconds while she dropped off a package,” said APD spokesperson Christina Hallingse in a news release. “She turned to see a male suspect enter her vehicle and attempt to drive away with her one-month old child inside.”
The man was unable to steal the car and police said multiple bystanders came to the mother’s aid. Both she and the baby were not hurt.
Police said the suspect was approximately 6' 1" tall, with long black hair. He was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. The suspect was carrying a backpack with a floral design. He was last seen running across the parking lot of the shopping center toward Westgate Parkway.
If anyone saw a man fitting that description in the area, police ask you to call 828-252-1110.
Police have not yet released any images of the suspect.
