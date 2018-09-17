ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Asheville Police Department has asked for help identifying a man suspected in several break-ins and thefts in the Shiloh area.
The incidents occurred during the first two weeks in September.
The suspect is tall and slender. Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
