ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department has asked for help finding Anthony Bruce Campbell, who police said has an open warrant for felonious restraint.
On April 27, police said they began investigating a complaint of an incident of a ride-share driver diverting from the customers requested route. The APD Major Crimes Unit identified the driver as Campbell.
Campbell is 37, 6'2", and weighing approximately 225 pounds. He is bald with hazel eyes.
Police said Campbell has been terminated from his position with the rideshare company.
"Fortunately the victim in this case was not injured during the incident," police said in a news release.
Anyone with information is asked to call Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.
When using a ride-share program police ask riders to follow these safety tips:
- Confirm you’re getting in the right vehicle – Ride share programs will provide you with detailed vehicle information. Double check that the car description, license plate number and driver’s name matches the vehicle picking you up. If the vehicle description/name do not match, cancel the ride and report the incident to the ride share service.
- Share your ride in real time – Ride share services offer a “send status” feature to send your friends and/or family a map of your route and expected time of arrival.
- Ride in the rear of the vehicle – Place some distance between you and your driver by not riding in the front seat of the vehicle.
- Don’t pay in cash – Ride share programs charge rides to the riders’ credit cards, so no cash is ever exchanged. If a ride share driver asks you to pay in cash, this is a red flag and we recommend you leaving the vehicle before starting the ride.
