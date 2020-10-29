ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police said they assisted the FBI in tracking down a 12-year-old who had been abducted and taking the suspect in custody.
It all went down on Wednesday afternoon after police said they got a call from the FBI asking for help finding the child who had been abducted from Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
After coordinating with investigators from the Oak Ridge Police Department and the FBI Asheville and Knoxville field offices, the child and her abductor were located at a home in west Asheville.
Police arrested Matthew Paul Bajaj, 42, of Asheville without incident and turned him The victim was found to be uninjured, and was reunited with their parents. This incident remains under investigation by the FBI, and the APD stands ready to assist them however necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.