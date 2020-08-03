ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department has arrested and charged a man accused of shooting into a home with a woman and her children inside.
Police say they were called to Ledgewood Village Apartments in east Asheville around 8 a.m. on August 2 in response to a domestic incident involving the use of a firearm.
Officers arrived to find an apartment had been struck by two gunshots from the outside. A woman and her children were inside at the time, but thankfully were not injured.
During the investigation, police say the suspect came back to the scene. Patrick Love Downs, 31, was taken into custody without incident. He's been charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a felon, assault on a female, and discharging a weapon within city limits.
Police say that due to the domestic nature of the incident, Downs is being held without bond.
"The APD is committed to the mission of the Buncombe County Family Justice Center in addressing incidents of domestic violence within our community," the police department said in a release. "We encourage survivors of domestic or sexual violence to visit the FJC at 35 Woodfin Street in downtown Asheville to engage with service providers housed there."
For more information on the FJC and services provided there, click here.
