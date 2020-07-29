ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) Over two years after a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in Asheville, police are asking for any information that can help bring the case to a close.
On July 1, 2018 around 3:07 a.m., the department was called to Lee Walker Heights in response to two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.
When officers arrived, they found two male victims aged 12 and 18 years of age.
12-year-old Derrick LaQuinn Lee, Jr. unfortunately passed away at the hospital.
Over two years later, police continue to investigate Lee's death. A $5,000 reward for any information on the crime is being offered.
Anyone with information to help with the case is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050 if one would like to remain anonymous.
