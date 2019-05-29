ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department confirmed officers are on scene of an East Asheville apartment complex in response to shots fired Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, the shots fired call came in around 3:30 p.m., prompting officers to head to Spruce Hill Apartments.
The complex is located on Spruce Hill Court, where officers set up a crime scene.
SWAT was requested to assist while officers worked to negotiate with two people barricaded inside an apartment.
According to police, five people total were eventually detained without incident in connection to the situation.
