ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Asheville Police Department responded to investigate a call that sewage workers had found human remains in the area of Hill Street, police told media.
Asheville Police said on Friday, March 29th, Metropolitan Sewerage District was completing some survey work in the area of Hill Street when they located human remains.
The remains are being investigated.
Officers and forensics responded to the scene.
The investigation is very preliminary and there is no additional information available at this time.
Stay with FOX Carolina we learn more details.
MORE NEWS
Greenville County Library System managers release statement claiming they were forced out of their job
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.