ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Asheville Police Department is investigating after a body was discovered along Meadow Road, Friday.
Police say the call came in around 2 p.m. reporting a body discovered by a passerby. Detectives are working to identify the person and notify their next of kin.
Police say the initial investigation shows no signs of foul play.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
