ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department say they're investigating an armed bank robbery that took place Monday afternoon.
According to officers, a man walked into the First Citizens Bank on Tunnel Road around 3:30 p.m. and displayed a black semi-automatic handgun, demanding money.
APD responded to reports of a bank robbery at First Citizens Bank at 1201 Tunnel Rd. Officers are on scene. Further information to follow as it becomes available.— Asheville Police (@AshevillePolice) August 5, 2019
The man fled in a white SUV of sorts.
The suspect, described as standing about 6' tall and weighing 230-250 pounds, was caught on surveillance camera.
At the time of the crime, he was wearing a tan baseball cap with a green shirt and camouflage cargo shorts. He has tattoos on both forearms, and had a bruised left eye.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
