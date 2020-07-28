ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Monday night.
Officers responded to a shots fired call around 11 p.m. on July 27. They arrived at a Druid Drive residence to find that nine rounds had been fired into the home from the street.
Two people were inside at the time of the incident, but thankfully were uninjured.
Detectives are working to determine if the incident is connected to another that occurred earlier Monday in an unincorporated Buncombe County area that's being investigated by the Buncombe County Sheriff's office.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to reach out to the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
