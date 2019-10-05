ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department says they're investigating after a man was shot outside an establishment early Saturday morning.
According to officers, they responded to the establishment on Grove Street around 2 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
As of 12:45 p.m. Saturday, the man remained in the hospital with what police believe are serious injuries.
The investigation is in its beginning stages. Police ask anyone with information on the incident, or who the suspect(s) may be, reach out to them at (828) 252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
