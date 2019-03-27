ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department said that they are investigating two separate shootings that took place early Wednesday morning.
According to officers, they initially responded to a call for service near the Wilmington Road area in the Oakley community in reference to a weapon being fired.
Upon arrival, officers found a residence on Wilmington Road had been hit by multiple bullets. Luckily, no one was injured during the incident.
A short while later, officers said residents in the 1500 block of Patton Avenue in West Asheville reported hearing more gunshots.
Officers found another home had been hit. Again, no injuries were reported.
The department says both cases are under investigation, and they believe the two to be related.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Buncombe County Crimestoppers at (828) 255-5050.
MORE NEWS:
Greenville Co. deputies searching for two trailers stolen from property on Highway 418 in Simpsonville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.