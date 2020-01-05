ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department says a report of shots fired has prompted an investigation.
According to police, two vehicle were struck by gunfire in the Regan Lane area sometime between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
Thankfully, no one was injured.
The investigation is ongoing. Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
