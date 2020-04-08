ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department is investigating after they say someone was assaulted in the Biltmore Village area Tuesday night.
According to police, they were dispatched the Hendersonville Road area near the I-40 interchange around 8 p.m. on April 7 in reference to an assault.
Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from non-life threatening injuries, including a stab wound. The victim was transported to Mission Hospital for treatment.
Police learned that the assault reportedly occurred in the area of Swan Street in Biltmore Village.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to reach out to the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050 if they wish to remain anonymous.
