ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department is investigating the discovery of KKK flyers around the area Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to two reports of residents finding the flyers near their homes. One was reported in West Asheville and the other in Montford.
The flyers are attributed to the KKK.
Officers recognize that what is written on the flyers is concerning and causing concern. They are encouraging anyone with information on the source of the documents to reach out to them.
You can contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or call Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
