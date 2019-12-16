ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) Just hours after the Asheville Police Department asked for the public's help on Monday in finding a man who had been missing for more than month, police announced he was found safe.
According to police, Aaron Lee Dulin was reported missing on November 9, 2019. However, they said he was last seen in the Asheville area on October 28.
The 33-year-old was found safe on Monday afternoon, police said.
MORE NEWS:
Broome students give 'Gas Station Surprises' from money they raised selling pizza
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.