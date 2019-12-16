Missing Asheville man Aaron Dulin

The Asheville Police Department is asking for help locating Aaron Dulin, 33, who was reported missing on November 9 and last seen on October 28. 

 Source: Asheville Police Department

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) Just hours after the Asheville Police Department asked for the public's help on Monday in finding a man who had been missing for more than month, police announced he was found safe. 

According to police, Aaron Lee Dulin was reported missing on November 9, 2019. However, they said he was last seen in the Asheville area on October 28. 

The 33-year-old was found safe on Monday afternoon, police said.

