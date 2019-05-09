ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police said a missing infant who was reportedly kidnapped Thursday afternoon has been found safe.
APD says the 7-week-old child and her mother were reportedly kidnapped in in their vehicle around 4:30 p.m. on Dearborn Street in the Biltmore Park area.
The mother reported they were kidnapped by two people wearing ski masks and driven away in her silver 2014 Mazda CX-5.
The mother was able to get away from the kidnappers and is with Henderson County deputies. APD says she was found safely but her condition now is unknown.
The mother's vehicle was also found on Grant Mountain Road in Henderson County.
The baby girl was not in the car when it was located.
Asheville police later released a photo of the baby girl, named Shaylie. APD says she was last seen wearing a pink onesie with horizontal white stripes.
Police said the suspects are a man and woman. Both were thin and wearing ski masks. The male reportedly had red hair and the woman had black hair. APD also notes Shaylie could be with the suspects or may be elsewhere.
Around 8:15 p.m. police announced that the baby girl had been found in Henderson County and was safe.
As of now, more information on the incident is limited and APD does not know exactly who called 911. We're told the family lives near where the kidnapping occurred.
Police said the case remains under investigation.
