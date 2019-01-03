ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department has asked for help tracking down two teenage girls who have not been seen since December 28.
Police are searching for Aaja Atkins and Daniela Lopez. Both were last seen in the West Asheville and police believe they may be trying to travel together to the Charlotte area.
Aaja is approximately 5'11" tall, has amedium build, black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown headband, a clip-in ponytail, yellow sweatshirt and black leggings.
Daniela is approximately 5'2", has a small build and nearly waist-length black/brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and black leggings.
Anyone with information about the girls is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050 to remain anonymous.
