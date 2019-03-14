ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Asheville Police Department has asked for help once again tracking down Austen Allen Wright.
Officer said Wright, 17, was last seen on March 13 around 11:45 a.m. in the area of Mission Hospital. He was last seen wearing a maroon hoodie, gray sweat pants, brown shoes, and a blue backpack.
Wright is 6'0" tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has long brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.
Police said Wright may be in the area of Surrett Cove Road in Leicester or River Meadow Drive in Swannanoa.
Anyone with info is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
This isn’t the first time Wright has disappeared. Police also asked for the public’s help tracking him down last October.
PREVIOUSLY - Asheville police need help tracking down teen last seen on Sep. 26
