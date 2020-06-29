ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department announced one of their officers has been suspended and charged in connection to an incident in February of this year.
According to a press release, Senior Police Officer Anthony Sorangelo and other officers responded to a call for service regarding an intoxicated man on February 11, 2020.
During the arrest, police say the man became agitated and combative while Sorangelo assisted him in the patrol vehicle.
Force was reportedly used during the arrest, and was reported according to the Asheville Police Department's Use of Force Policy.
Chief David Zack reviewed the incident and determined criminal investigation was necessary. The Office of the District Attorney requested the State Bureau of Investigation to conduct an independent investigation into the use of force.
After a review of the submitted investigation, the District Attorney asked the SBI to charge Sorangelo with misdemeanor simple assault. He was charged on June 29 and placed on investigative suspension pending the completion of an internal review.
