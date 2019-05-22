ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Asheville Police Department said a 60-year-old man arrested for two counts of indecent liberties with a child may have had contact with additional victims.
Police said Tuesday that Mark Wayne King had been charged. King has a previous conviction for indecent liberties with a child and is a registered sex offender.
Police said King was working at a laundromat in West Asheville, where he may have made contact with additional victims.
Police ask anyone who believes they have been a victim of a crime involving King you are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
Police said victims can also get assistance at the Buncombe County Family Justice Center (FJC) by calling (828) 250-6900.
MORE NEWS - Greenville woman suing Burger King, claiming improperly prepared food led to eventual irritable bowel syndrome diagnosis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.