ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing teen who was last seen on June 9.
According to police, 17-year-old Sadiq Jones was last seen leaving Trinity Place. He might be with friends, or in the North Asheville area.
Sadiq stands about 6'1'' and weighs around 300 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black shoes.
Anyone with information on this young man's whereabouts is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crimestoppers at (828) 255-5050 if they wish to remain anonymous.
